National Bank Financial Reiterates C$15.25 Price Target for Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN)

National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

