National Bank Financial Trims IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Target Price to C$7.50

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

