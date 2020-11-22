National Bank Financial Trims SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Target Price to C$44.00

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.25.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.69. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 48.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.00.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

