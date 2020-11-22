National Securities Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Neutral

National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of AGYS opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $42.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 72.4% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 105,035 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 64.4% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 528,006 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Agilysys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 275,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 3.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

