Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $73,817,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $13,079,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $14,854,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 110,724 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

NBIX stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

