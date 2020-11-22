New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$4.00

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGD. Bank of America boosted their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -27.79. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

