Noir Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $213,657.64 and $374.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00163748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00979901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00190079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00093913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00370701 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,367,021 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.