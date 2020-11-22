NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,998 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,416,000 after purchasing an additional 184,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,454,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 289,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93,230 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 162,115 shares during the period.

Shares of EWL opened at $42.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

