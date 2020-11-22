NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,765 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,126,271 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $192.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average of $179.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

