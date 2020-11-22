NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,765 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

NYSE DGX opened at $124.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

