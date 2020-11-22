NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

