NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

