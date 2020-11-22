NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $2,632,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

