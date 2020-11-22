NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $305,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

Shares of DECK opened at $247.21 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $285.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,281 shares of company stock valued at $17,819,252. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.