NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $122.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.