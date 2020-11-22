NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $161.51 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

