NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,396 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Radware by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Radware by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDWR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

