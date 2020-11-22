NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.52.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,779,683. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $518.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

