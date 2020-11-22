NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

