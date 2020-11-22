NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $326,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MarketAxess by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,979 shares of company stock valued at $29,438,386 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $546.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

