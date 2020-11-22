NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $471,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $37,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 57,534 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $24,979,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hologic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.99 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.
In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.