NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $471,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $37,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 57,534 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $24,979,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hologic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.99 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

