NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $613,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

