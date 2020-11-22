NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $626,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

