NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $713,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,671,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $30.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $30.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

