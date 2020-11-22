NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $764,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $78.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

