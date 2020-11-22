NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $189,007,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 155.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $488.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.73. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,280 shares of company stock worth $126,820,118. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

