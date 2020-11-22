NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.