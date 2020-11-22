NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $225.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.01 and a 200 day moving average of $205.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

