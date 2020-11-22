NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,267 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,869.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE MUFG opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.18. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.