NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,866 shares of company stock worth $3,524,177. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $85.59 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

