NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 3,017 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 492,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 212,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

