NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 3,072 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $935,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 73.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.30.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

