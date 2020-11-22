NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 48.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

