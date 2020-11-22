NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 79.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,553 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,811.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

