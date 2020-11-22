Northland Securities Boosts Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $45.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $959.21 million, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 441.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $227,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

