NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.27 and a 1 year high of C$13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.10.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$69.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.22%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

