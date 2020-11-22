Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $39.69.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $91,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $49,514.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,159 shares of company stock valued at $29,031 and have sold 6,362 shares valued at $155,413. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Norwood Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Norwood Financial by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Norwood Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Norwood Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Norwood Financial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

