Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

Novus Therapeutics stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. Novus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.87). On average, research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp acquired 92,040 shares of Novus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,341,497.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVUS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

