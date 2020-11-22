Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,467,000 after acquiring an additional 374,329 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,290,000 after acquiring an additional 317,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,046 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,509,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after acquiring an additional 415,542 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

