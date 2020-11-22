Open Platform Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $946,778.26 and $188,373.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00163748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00979901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00190079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00093913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00370701 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

