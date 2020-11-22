Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,912,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $114,175,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 13.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 119,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Oracle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 53,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 55,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,626,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

