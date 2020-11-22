Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.94. Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 37,149 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,752,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,229,725. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $44,230.

About Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.