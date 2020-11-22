Origin Protocol Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00079430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00376006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.96 or 0.02902457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026707 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,298,484 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

