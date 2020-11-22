OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Plans None Dividend of $0.65

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

