Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.79.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $389.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.89. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,828,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 325.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 510,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 390,242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

