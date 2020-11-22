Ovid Therapeutics’ (OVID) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

OVID stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,828,375.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.