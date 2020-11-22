Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,435.27

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,435.27 and traded as high as $5,794.00. Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at $5,676.00, with a volume of 388,508 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,435.27.

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile (LON:PPB)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.