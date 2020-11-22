Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $358.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.68. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

