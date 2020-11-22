Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $69.84.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.