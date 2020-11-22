Paya (PAYA) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 157 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Paya to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -33.11% -38.75% -6.66%

This table compares Paya and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 60.89 Paya Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 8.60

Paya’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Paya has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s competitors have a beta of 0.01, meaning that their average stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paya and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paya Competitors 81 160 135 4 2.16

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Paya beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

